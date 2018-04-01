NCAA Women's Championship Game: Watch Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State

There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs women's basketball team defeated Louisville in overtime on Friday night in the Final Four to advance to the championship game for a second straight season. A year after the Bulldogs lost in a heart-breaker to South Carolina last season, the core of the team that saw their season end on a sour note has a chance to write a redemption story on Sunday against Notre Dame.

The Irish make an appearance after stunning the women's college basketball world on Friday, taking down No. 1 seed UConn in an overtime thriller that ended in a final second dagger, putting an end to UConn's bid to a perfect season by handing it its first loss.

No matter the outcome, we're guaranteed a winner on Sunday that hasn't won in more than a decade. Notre Dame last won it all in 2001, and Mississippi State has never cut down the nets and finished as the title winner.

How to watch UConn vs. Mississippi State

