The fifth-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off on Thursday in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. Illinois is 16-6 overall and 10-2 at home, while Nebraska is 5-16 overall and 1-7 on the road. The Cornhuskers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up loss. The Fighting Illini, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five Thursday games.

The underdog is 6-2 against the spread in the last eight meetings between these two teams. The Fighting Illini are favored by 12.5-points in the latest Illinois vs. Nebraska odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 144.5. Before entering any Nebraska vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Illinois vs. Nebraska. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Illinois vs. Nebraska:

Illinois vs. Nebraska spread: Illinois -12.5

Illinois vs. Nebraska over-under: 144.5 points

Illinois vs. Nebraska money line: Illinois -1000, Nebraska +650

What you need to know about Nebraska

The Cornhuskers came close Tuesday, but ultimately extended their losing streak to four games by falling to Penn State 86-83. Teddy Allen did his best for Nebraska, finishing with 41 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Allen leads Nebraska in scoring with 17.8 points per game. Dalano Banton averages 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per outing.

Nebraska shoots only 41 percent from the field, the 40th-lowest field-goal percentage in college basketball. The Cornhuskers have also struggled mightily on the road, losing 19 of their last 20 road games.

What you need to know about Illinois

The Fighting Illini were upset 81-72 at Michigan State on Tuesday. Trent Frazier was a bright spot against the Spartans, as he scored a team-high 22 points. For the season, Frazier is averaging 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Ayo Dosunmu scores 21 points and dishes 5.3 assists per game for Illinois. Kofi Cockburn grabs a team-high 10.1 rebounds per outing. Illinois is ranked 13th in the country in field-goal percentage, making 50.1 percent of shots. Illinois has won seven of its last eight games overall, and the Fighting Illini have won seven of their last eight meetings against Nebraska at home.

How to make Illinois vs. Nebraska picks

The model has simulated Illinois vs. Nebraska 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Illinois? And which side of the spread cashes in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Illinois vs. Nebraska spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.