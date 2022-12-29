Who's Playing

Iowa @ Nebraska

Current Records: Iowa 8-4; Nebraska 7-6

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Iowa won both of their matches against Nebraska last season (98-75 and 88-78) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It looks like Iowa must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. They fell to the Eastern Illinois Panthers 92-83. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Iowa to swallow was that they had been favored by 31.5 points coming into the game. Guard Ahron Ulis wasn't much of a difference maker for Iowa; Ulis finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers were able to grind out a solid win over the Queens University Royals last Tuesday, winning 75-65. Five players on Nebraska scored in the double digits: guard Sam Griesel (16), guard Keisei Tominaga (15), forward Derrick Walker (13), forward Juwan Gary (11), and guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (10).

Nebraska's win lifted them to 7-6 while Iowa's loss dropped them down to 8-4. In their victory, Nebraska relied heavily on Derrick Walker, who had 13 points and six assists in addition to six boards. Iowa will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iowa have won seven out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.