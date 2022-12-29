Who's Playing
Iowa @ Nebraska
Current Records: Iowa 8-4; Nebraska 7-6
What to Know
The Iowa Hawkeyes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Iowa won both of their matches against Nebraska last season (98-75 and 88-78) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
It looks like Iowa must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. They fell to the Eastern Illinois Panthers 92-83. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Iowa to swallow was that they had been favored by 31.5 points coming into the game. Guard Ahron Ulis wasn't much of a difference maker for Iowa; Ulis finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers were able to grind out a solid win over the Queens University Royals last Tuesday, winning 75-65. Five players on Nebraska scored in the double digits: guard Sam Griesel (16), guard Keisei Tominaga (15), forward Derrick Walker (13), forward Juwan Gary (11), and guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (10).
Nebraska's win lifted them to 7-6 while Iowa's loss dropped them down to 8-4. In their victory, Nebraska relied heavily on Derrick Walker, who had 13 points and six assists in addition to six boards. Iowa will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Iowa have won seven out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.
- Feb 25, 2022 - Iowa 88 vs. Nebraska 78
- Feb 13, 2022 - Iowa 98 vs. Nebraska 75
- Mar 04, 2021 - Iowa 102 vs. Nebraska 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - Iowa 96 vs. Nebraska 72
- Jan 07, 2020 - Nebraska 76 vs. Iowa 70
- Mar 10, 2019 - Nebraska 93 vs. Iowa 91
- Jan 06, 2019 - Iowa 93 vs. Nebraska 84
- Jan 27, 2018 - Nebraska 98 vs. Iowa 84
- Feb 05, 2017 - Iowa 81 vs. Nebraska 70
- Jan 05, 2017 - Nebraska 93 vs. Iowa 90
- Jan 05, 2016 - Iowa 77 vs. Nebraska 66