Who's Playing

Air Force @ Nevada

Current Records: Air Force 12-11; Nevada 17-6

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Air Force Falcons are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 11 p.m. ET Feb. 3 at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Nevada was able to grind out a solid win over the San Diego State Aztecs on Tuesday, winning 75-66. Among those leading the charge for Nevada was guard Jarod Lucas, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, Air Force came up short against the Boise State Broncos on Tuesday, falling 59-52. Guard Ethan Taylor had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Nevada is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Air Force has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The Wolf Pack are now 17-6 while the Falcons sit at 12-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Nevada enters the contest with only 10.7 turnovers per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. Less enviably, Air Force is stumbling into the game with the 40th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Air Force.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $51.84

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a big 11-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Nevada have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Air Force.