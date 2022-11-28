Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Nevada

Current Records: Sam Houston 6-0; Nevada 6-1

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack will square off against the Sam Houston Bearkats at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Wolf Pack have more to be thankful for after their game against the Akron Zips last Wednesday. Nevada narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Akron 62-58. Nevada's center Will Baker filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points in addition to six boards.

As for Sam Houston, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They steamrolled past the South Dakota Coyotes 80-49.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wolf Pack are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Nevada up to 6-1 and the Bearkats to 6-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nevada have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.40%, which places them 19th in college basketball. As for Sam Houston, they come into the contest boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 48.3.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.22

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bearkats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.