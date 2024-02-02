Thursday night's basketball game between New Mexico State and Liberty turned ugly when a player was ejected for throwing a punch in the middle of the game. NMSU's Robert Carpenter was tossed after taking a swing at Liberty's Shiloh Robinson.

The incident happened with just under 12 minutes left in the first half, and the Flames had just corralled a rebound. Carpenter and Robinson were jostling for position in the paint when Carpenter turned and threw a right hook at Robinson's face.

Robinson went down, and officials stopped play immediately. As Robinson was being tended to by the medical staff, the officials called a flagrant 2 on Carpenter, and he was ejected from the contest.

The Aggies went on to win, 79-73, in overtime, and head coach Jason Hooten had some strong words for Carpenter in his postgame press conference.

"That's not the way that we're going to do things here at New Mexico State University," Hooten said, via ESPN.

Hooten also said that Carpenter would be suspended for NMSU's game against Jacksonville State on Saturday. There's a chance Carpenter will be suspended for several more games once Conference USA reviews the footage of the incident.

Carpenter, a junior, has started in most of the Aggies' games this season while averaging 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest.