Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: St. Bona. 5-2, Niagara 1-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

What to Know

The St. Bona. Bonnies will head out on the road to face off against the Niagara Purple Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gallagher Center. Niagara took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on St. Bona., who comes in off a win.

St. Bona. waltzed into Saturday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Bulls 80-65. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as St. Bona. did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. Bona. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mika Adams-Woods, who scored 20 points along with 8 assists and 6 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Chad Venning, who scored 23 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Niagara on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 75-68 to the Bobcats. Niagara has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bonnies have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season. As for the Purple Eagles, they have yet to win a match at home this season, leaving them with a 1-5 record.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Bona. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Niagara struggles in that department as they've been averaging 27 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

St. Bona. strolled past Niagara in their previous matchup back in December of 2019 by a score of 87-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Bona. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Niagara.