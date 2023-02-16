Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Nicholls State

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 17-9; Nicholls State 13-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will be on the road. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the Nicholls State Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at David R. Stopher Gym. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Islanders beat the Lamar Cardinals 61-52 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nicholls State strolled past the Southeastern Louisiana Lions with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 88-77.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 17-9 while Nicholls State sits at 13-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi comes into the game boasting the 22nd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.2. But the Colonels are even better: they enter the matchup with 17.8 takeaways on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Nicholls State a route to victory.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nicholls State have won six out of their last ten games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

  • Jan 26, 2023 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 96 vs. Nicholls State 86
  • Mar 11, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71 vs. Nicholls State 64
  • Mar 02, 2022 - Nicholls State 86 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75
  • Feb 12, 2022 - Nicholls State 83 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 80
  • Jan 07, 2022 - Nicholls State 84 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75
  • Dec 18, 2019 - Nicholls State 64 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 58
  • Jan 23, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 vs. Nicholls State 73
  • Jan 16, 2018 - Nicholls State 91 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 61
  • Jan 02, 2017 - Nicholls State 68 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 64
  • Jan 16, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76 vs. Nicholls State 71