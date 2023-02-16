Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Nicholls State

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 17-9; Nicholls State 13-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will be on the road. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the Nicholls State Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at David R. Stopher Gym. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Islanders beat the Lamar Cardinals 61-52 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nicholls State strolled past the Southeastern Louisiana Lions with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 88-77.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 17-9 while Nicholls State sits at 13-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi comes into the game boasting the 22nd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.2. But the Colonels are even better: they enter the matchup with 17.8 takeaways on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Nicholls State a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nicholls State have won six out of their last ten games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.