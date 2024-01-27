Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: Coppin State 2-15, Norfolk State 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Norfolk State Spartans and the Coppin State Eagles are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The timing is sure in Norfolk State's favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home while Coppin State has not had much luck on the away from home, with 11 straight road losses.

Last Saturday, the Spartans didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Bison, but they still walked away with a 65-61 victory.

Meanwhile, Coppin State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Morgan State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 89-86. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Spartans are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Eagles, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-15 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Norfolk State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 56.4 points per game. The only thing between Norfolk State and another offensive beatdown is Coppin State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Norfolk State strolled past Coppin State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 73-56. Will Norfolk State repeat their success, or does Coppin State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Norfolk State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.