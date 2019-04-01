North Carolina places women's basketball coaching staff on administrative leave for internal review
Sylvia Hatchell is the ACC's winningest coach
North Carolina placed its women's basketball coaching staff on administrative leave on Monday, as it announced an internal investigation of its program. Sylvia Hatchell, the winningest coach in ACC history with a career record of 751-325 with the Tar Heels, was elected into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.
The team's statement, released on Monday via News & Record, reads:
The University of North Carolina is committed to the well-being of our student-athletes and to ensuring that they have the best experience possible in and outside of competition. Due to issues raised by student-athletes and others, the University has initiated a review of our women's basketball program.
The Charlotte-based firm Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein will conduct the review and assess the culture of the women's basketball program and the experience of our student-athletes. The women's basketball coaching staff has been placed on administrative leave while the review takes place.
While we do not know the exact timetable, the review will be thorough and prompt.
The precise nature of the investigation is unknown. North Carolina finished this season 18-15, and was 8-8 in conference play. The Tar Heels were eliminated in the first round of this year's NCAA Tournament.
