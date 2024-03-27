The North Carolina Tar Heels will attempt to reach the Elite Eight for the fourth time in the past nine seasons on Thursday night when they face the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 showdown. Tipoff in the West Region matchup is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The No. 1-seeded Tar Heels (29-7) advanced on the strength of an 85-69 victory Saturday over Michigan State. The No. 4-seeded Crimson Tide (23-11) advanced by outlasting upstart Grand Canyon 72-61 on Sunday in the second round. UNC's previous three trips to the Elite Eight since 2017 resulted in one national championship and two runner-up finishes.

The Tar Heels are 4-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 173.5 in the latest North Carolina vs. Alabama odds via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Alabama vs. North Carolina picks, you need to check out the college basketball analysis from the SportsLine Projection Model.

North Carolina vs. Alabama spread: North Carolina -4

North Carolina vs. Alabama over/under: 173.5

North Carolina vs. Alabama money line: North Carolina -189, Alabama +157

BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 3-1 against the spread this season when playing on fewer days' rest than their opponent.

UNC: The Tar Heels are 8-4 ATS this season following four or more days off.

Why North Carolina can cover

The Tar Heels already believed they were poised for a deep NCAA Tournament run behind one of the most talented and experienced rosters remaining in the field. But now they will have even more confidence knowing they can overcome adversity, as they did on Saturday in the second round against Michigan State.

The No. 9-seeded Spartans came out poised and sharp, while the Tar Heels appeared a bit lethargic. Michigan State took advantage and led by double figures for most of the first half, and North Carolina faced the real possibility of a massive halftime deficit.

Trailing 28-17 with 8 minutes left, forwards Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram went to work to pull the Tar Heels back into the game. Bacot started looking for his offense and used his power inside to get high-percentage shots, while Ingram controlled the glass on both ends. Suddenly, what appeared to be a dire deficit turned into a 40-31 halftime edge. The Tar Heels fended off one more Michigan State rally before pulling away comfortably in the second half. Bacot finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Ingram notched 17 points and seven boards. RJ Davis scored a team-high 20 points.

Why Alabama can cover

Although the Tide rank second in the country in scoring offense (90.7 ppg), there were concerns surrounding a defense that allows 80.9 points per contest, ranking No. 345 out of 351 Division I programs. In other words, conventional wisdom suggested Alabama would simply have to win shootouts because its defense likely wouldn't hold up in March.

In the second round, the Tide faced a challenge against a Grand Canyon club known for its efficient offense and a club that hit several key shots in its 75-66 win over Saint Mary's, the top-ranked defensive team in the country.

Although it was a bit of an ugly game for both sides, Alabama's defense stepped up to get numerous key stops down the stretch as it held off numerous Grand Canyon rallies. In all, Alabama held the Lopes to 32.1% shooting and forced 14 turnovers. Mark Sears led the way with 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

How to make Alabama vs. UNC picks

