No. 9 North Carolina will try to extend its three-game winning streak when it hosts North Carolina State in a rivalry battle. The Tar Heels (22-6, 14-3 ACC) have bounced back from their loss at Syracuse with a trio of wins, including a 75-71 final against Miami on Monday. NC State (17-11, 9-8) has lost four of its last six games, falling to Florida State on Tuesday. The Wolfpack are aiming for an important Quad 1 win as they try to earn a spot in the 68-team field later this month.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels are favored by 10.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. North Carolina State odds, while the over/under is 153 points, per SportsLine consensus.

North Carolina vs. North Carolina State spread: North Carolina -10.5

North Carolina vs. North Carolina State over/under: 153 points

North Carolina vs. North Carolina State money line: North Carolina -626, North Carolina State +453

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina picked up its third consecutive win on Monday, as star guard RJ Davis continued to strengthen his case for ACC Player of the Year. He shot 14 of 22 from the floor for a career-high 42 points as the only Tar Heel to score in double figures. Davis leads the conference with 21.7 points per game and broke the scoring record for the Dean Smith Center in that performance.

The Tar Heels already dominated NC State once this season, cruising to a 67-54 win in Raleigh on Jan. 10. They have covered the spread in five straight home games against the Wolfpack, and they are 12-6 against the spread in their last 18 games overall. NC State is just 1-4 in its last five road games and has not been able to compete with the top teams in the country this season.

Why NC State can cover

North Carolina State is still desperately seeking a Quad 1 victory to improve its NCAA Tournament resume, so it will have this game circled on its calendar. The Wolfpack had five players score in double figures in their loss to Florida State on Tuesday, led by Jayden Taylor's 24 points. They were unable to overcome Florida State's best offensive performance in ACC play, though.

Senior guard DJ Horne leads NC State with 17.5 points and 2.3 assists per game, while senior forward DJ Burns Jr. is adding 11.8 points and 4.0 rebounds. Taylor (11.8) and senior guard Casey Morsell (11.6) are both scoring in double figures as well. North Carolina has already struggled as a heavy favorite once this week, failing to cover the 15-point spread in its 75-71 win over Miami. See which team to pick here.

