The North Carolina Tar Heels will host the Radford Highlanders to start their respective NCAA basketball runs. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels finished last season with a 20-13 record, while Radford finished the 2022-23 campaign at 21-15.

North Carolina is favored by 18.5 points in the latest UNC vs. Radford odds, and the over/under is 141.5 points.

North Carolina vs. Radford spread: UNC -18.5

North Carolina vs. Radford over/under: 141.5 points

North Carolina vs. Radford money line: UNC -3535, Radford +1450

What you need to know about North Carolina

The Tar Heels missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010 last year. UNC revamped its roster following last year's disappointment, bringing in seven newcomers, including five players from the transfer portal. Among those new players is guard Cormac Ryan, who started 32 games for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last season.

The Tar Heels also return two veterans to their lineup, including RJ Davis and Armando Bacot. Bacot is a seasoned veteran who averaged 15.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season.

What you need to know about Radford

Radford returns a number of players from its squad last season, including leading-scorer DaQuan Smith. Smith averaged 13.9 points per game last season. He also added 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Bryan Antoine is also a returning starter who was effective for the Highlanders last season. Antoine finished the 2022-23 season averaging 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He knocked down 42.1% of his 3-point attempts a year ago.

