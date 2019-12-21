North Carolina vs. UCLA: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, tipoff time, odds, line, pick

North Carolina's is in the middle of its longest losing streak since Roy Williams took over the program in 2003. Heading into the CBS Sports Classic and a game against UCLA on Saturday the Tar Heels have lost four straight and five of their last six. The only way this streak could get any worse would be if the 7-4 Bruins, with losses this season to Hofstra and Notre Dame among others, kicked UNC while it was down.

That's certainly in the realm of possibilities considering UNC will again be without its best player, Cole Anthony, who is recovering from an arthroscopic knee procedure. UCLA has zero wins over top-125 KenPom teams, and all four of its losses are by double digits, but UNC should be downgraded substantially without Anthony. Gear up for a goodie in Vegas.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, Dec. 21, 3 p.m. ET



Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines

North Carolina: UNC is a shell of itself without Cole Anthony, who is still out indefinitely recovering from his knee procedure. Without him the Tar Heels are 0-2 with consecutive losses to Wofford and Gonzaga over the last week. They should be motivated to try and get a win here, if only to avoid Roy Williams falling to his longest losing streak at UNC.

UCLA: As expected UCLA's first year under Mick Cronin has been a rocky ride. The Bruins are 0-4 against top-140 KenPom teams, with all four of those losses coming of the double digit variety. Still, this team has been fighting and has an opportunity to notch a quality win over a struggling foe Saturday.

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: North Carolina -3.5

Certainly don't like either team much in this matchup, but if I'm getting eight points for UCLA against a team that has lost four straight and is without its best player, I will take them every time. Give me the Bruins with a cover. If you're feeling frisky, dropping a couple bones on a UCLA moneyline isn't the worst long-shot to take a flier on, either. Pick: UCLA +3.5

