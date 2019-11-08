North Carolina vs. UNC-Wilmington odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 8 predictions from computer model

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UNC-Wilmington is 1-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while North Carolina is 1-0 overall and is playing its first road game of the season. No. 9 North Carolina ended last year first in the ACC, while UNC-Wilmington ended up 10th in the Colonial. The two programs went head-to-head last December, with North Carolina winning 97-69. However, that final score resulted in a push against the spread with North Carolina favored by 28. The Tar Heels are favored by 22.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. UNC-Wilmington odds, while the over-under is set at 161.5. Before you make any North Carolina vs. UNC-Wilmington picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

UNC-Wilmington made easy work of Johnson & Wales (NC) and carried off a 103-83 win in it last outing. The Seahawks had five players score in double-figures in the win, with Jaylen Sims leading UNC-Wilmington scorers with 19 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Sims was largely a reserve last season, averaging 5.7 points per game in 18.9 minutes per contest. The Seahawks' defense overwhelmed an outmanned Johnson & Wales squad, forcing 23 turnovers en route to the win.

Meanwhile, North Carolina took care of business in its home opener. The Tar Heels took down Notre Dame 76-65, covering as 9.5-point favorites and taking their against-the-spread record to 6-2 in the last eight games. North Carolina true freshman guard Cole Anthony looked sharp as he shot 6 of 11 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five assists. Garrison Brooks was the only other player in double-figures for the Tar Heels, as the junior scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds while playing 39 minutes.

