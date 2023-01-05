Who's Playing
South Dakota State @ North Dakota State
Current Records: South Dakota State 7-8; North Dakota State 4-11
What to Know
The North Dakota State Bison will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Bison and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Scheels Center. North Dakota State lost both of their matches to South Dakota State last season on scores of 76-80 and 69-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
North Dakota State ended the year with a bang, routing the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 71-49 last week. The oddsmakers were on North Dakota State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday South Dakota State proved too difficult a challenge. The Jackrabbits took their matchup against the Tommies 71-64.
The Bison are now 4-11 while South Dakota State sits at 7-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: North Dakota State is 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.5 on average. South Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 28th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Jackrabbits are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
South Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against North Dakota State.
- Mar 08, 2022 - South Dakota State 75 vs. North Dakota State 69
- Jan 29, 2022 - South Dakota State 80 vs. North Dakota State 76
- Dec 30, 2021 - South Dakota State 90 vs. North Dakota State 86
- Feb 20, 2021 - North Dakota State 84 vs. South Dakota State 82
- Feb 19, 2021 - South Dakota State 68 vs. North Dakota State 67
- Dec 10, 2020 - South Dakota State 77 vs. North Dakota State 75
- Feb 27, 2020 - North Dakota State 71 vs. South Dakota State 69
- Jan 22, 2020 - South Dakota State 78 vs. North Dakota State 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - South Dakota State 78 vs. North Dakota State 77
- Jan 24, 2019 - South Dakota State 87 vs. North Dakota State 69
- Mar 05, 2018 - South Dakota State 78 vs. North Dakota State 57
- Feb 01, 2018 - South Dakota State 82 vs. North Dakota State 63
- Jan 03, 2018 - South Dakota State 87 vs. North Dakota State 80
- Feb 08, 2017 - North Dakota State 82 vs. South Dakota State 65
- Dec 28, 2016 - North Dakota State 80 vs. South Dakota State 69
- Mar 08, 2016 - South Dakota State 67 vs. North Dakota State 59
- Feb 25, 2016 - South Dakota State 71 vs. North Dakota State 59
- Jan 16, 2016 - North Dakota State 68 vs. South Dakota State 57