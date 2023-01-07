Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ North Dakota

Current Records: South Dakota State 7-9; North Dakota 6-10

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are 0-10 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. North Dakota will play host again and welcome South Dakota State to Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Fighting Hawks were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 62-60 to the South Dakota Coyotes.

Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 65-59 to the North Dakota State Bison.

North Dakota is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with North Dakota, who are 7-6-1 against the spread.

The losses put North Dakota at 6-10 and South Dakota State at 7-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Fighting Hawks are stumbling into the game with the 23rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. The Jackrabbits have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 53rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a 5-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Dakota State have won all of the games they've played against North Dakota in the last nine years.