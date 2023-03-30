Who's Playing

UAB @ North Texas

Regular Season Records: UAB 29-9; North Texas 30-7

What to Know

Cue the food, friends, and football rivalries: Super Bowl Sunday is only hours away. After a week of well-deserved rest, the UAB Blazers and the North Texas Mean Green will brawl for championship honors at Orleans Arena at 9:40 p.m. ET. These two teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

On Tuesday, the UAB Blazers narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Utah Valley Wolverines 88-86. Forward Ty Brewer was the offensive standout of the game for UAB, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds along with five steals.

Speaking of close games: the North Texas Mean Green earned some more postseason success in their contest on Tuesday. They had just enough and edged out the Wisconsin Badgers 56-54. Guard Tylor Perry (16 points) was the top scorer for the Mean Green.

It should come as little shock that the big matchup is expected to be close, with the Blazers the experts' tentative 2-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UAB, who are 18-19 against the spread.

Two stats to keep an eye on: UAB ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.3 on average. But North Texas comes into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 55.7. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:40 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:40 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Blazers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UAB have won seven out of their last 12 games against North Texas.