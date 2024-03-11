The No. 5 seed Northern Kentucky Norse and No. 6 seed Milwaukee Panthers will be looking to keep their respective NCAA Tournament hopes alive when they square off in the 2024 Horizon League Tournament semifinals on Monday night. Northern Kentucky took down No. 4 seed Wright State in overtime in the quarterfinals, pulling off the upset as a 7-point underdog. Milwaukee is coming off an upset of its own, taking down No. 3 seed Green Bay as a 1.5-point underdog. These teams split their regular-season series, with the home team winning both games.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The Norse are favored by 1 point in the latest Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee odds, while the over/under is 151 points.

Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee spread: Northern Kentucky -1

Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee over/under: 151 points

Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee money line: N. Kentucky -118, Milwaukee -102

Why Northern Kentucky can cover

Northern Kentucky won six of its final eight games in the regular season to secure the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament. The Norse were able to stay alive with a 99-97 win over Wright State in the quarterfinals, as senior guard Marques Warrick poured in 35 points. He scored 39 points against Wright State in the regular-season finale, and he is now averaging 20.4 points per game.

Warrick is joined in double figures by senior guards Trey Robinson (11.0) and Michael Bradley (10.0), giving them balance and experience at this time of the season. Northern Kentucky cruised to a 90-72 win at home in January, easily covering the spread as a 2.5-point favorite. The Norse have covered the spread in five of their last seven games, and they have covered in seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

Why Milwaukee can cover

Milwaukee heads into this game on a five-game winning streak, including a pair of wins in this tournament thus far. The Panthers got past Detroit in the first round before beating Green Bay double digits in the quarterfinals. BJ Freeman was the leading scorer in both games, finishing with 30 points against the Titans and 32 points against the Phoenix.

Freeman, a junior guard, is averaging 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, scoring at least 20 points in nine straight games. He has four teammates averaging at least nine points per game, including 12.6 points from junior guard Erik Pratt. Milwaukee has won seven of its last eight conference games, beating Northern Kentucky in their rematch last month. See which team to pick here.

