Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh basketball game
Who's Playing
Northwestern (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Current Records: Northwestern 3-2; Pittsburgh 5-2
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers will take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Pitt is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Panthers can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, they took down the Kansas State Wildcats 63-59 on Monday. The Panthers got double-digit scores from four players: F Eric Hamilton (13), G Ryan Murphy (13), G Xavier Johnson (12), and G Justin Champagnie (12).
As for Northwestern, Northwestern has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Bradley Braves. Northwestern took their game against Bradley by a conclusive 78-51 score. Northwestern's G Pat Spencer was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 23 points and eight assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Panthers are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Panthers to 5-2 and Northwestern to 3-2. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 118
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
