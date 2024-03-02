Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Iowa 17-12, Northwestern 20-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Northwestern is 1-9 against the Hawkeyes since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

On Wednesday, the Wildcats earned a 68-61 win over the Terrapins.

Northwestern can attribute much of their success to Nick Martinelli, who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Martinelli has scored all season. Brooks Barnhizer was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Iowa and the Nittany Lions didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes came out on top against the Nittany Lions by a score of 90-81. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.5% better than the opposition, as Iowa's was.

Among those leading the charge was Payton Sandfort, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. It was the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Dix, who scored 20 points.

The Wildcats have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-8 record this season. As for the Hawkeyes, their victory bumped their record up to 17-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northwestern haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Northwestern's way against the Hawkeyes in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the Wildcats made off with a 80-60 win. Will Northwestern repeat their success, or do the Hawkeyes have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iowa has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.