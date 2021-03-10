An ACC Tournament battle is on tap between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the North Carolina Tar Heels at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum. Notre Dame is 11-14 overall, while UNC is 16-9. The Tar Heels have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against Notre Dame.

The Tar Heels are favored by 6.5-points in the latest UNC vs. Notre Dame odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 151.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame spread: UNC -6.5

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame over-under: 151 points

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame money line: UNC -300, Notre Dame +240

What you need to know about North Carolina

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as UNC wrapped it up with a 91-73 win at home. UNC got double-digit scores from four players: Armando Bacot (18), Caleb Love (18), Kerwin Walton (18), and Garrison Brooks (14). Bacot leads the Tar Heels offensively, averaging 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

North Carolina has won 11 of its last 16 games. The Tar Heels have also fared well against the spread in their most recent outings, going 4-2 against the spread in their last six. UNC is 8-1 in its last nine meetings against Notre Dame.

What you need to know about Notre Dame

Meanwhile, Notre Dame earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. The Fighting Irish skirted by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 80-77 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Trey Wertz as the clock expired. Notre Dame's forward Juwan Durham was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds along with three blocks.

After Tuesday's triumph, the Fighting Irish have now won four of their last five games in March. However, Notre Dame is just 1-5 against the spread in its last six games against an ACC opponent.

