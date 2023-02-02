Who's Playing
PFW @ Oakland
Current Records: PFW 14-9; Oakland 9-14
What to Know
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Golden Grizzlies and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Athletics Center Orena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Oakland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 68-63 to the Robert Morris Colonials.
Meanwhile, PFW was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as they fell 79-74 to the Cleveland State Vikings.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Oakland is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Oakland is now 9-14 while PFW sits at 14-9. The Golden Grizzlies are 3-10 after losses this year, the Mastodons 8-0.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan
Odds
The Golden Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mastodons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oakland have won four out of their last six games against PFW.
- Dec 03, 2022 - PFW 79 vs. Oakland 73
- Feb 24, 2022 - PFW 81 vs. Oakland 70
- Jan 15, 2022 - Oakland 76 vs. PFW 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Oakland 82 vs. PFW 75
- Jan 29, 2021 - Oakland 81 vs. PFW 66
- Nov 10, 2017 - Oakland 85 vs. PFW 71