Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Maryland 13-10, Ohio State 13-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Maryland and the Buckeyes are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Value City Arena. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The point spread may have favored Maryland on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Scarlet Knights by a score of 56-53. Maryland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Maryland got a solid performance out of Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. Reese didn't help Maryland's cause all that much against the Spartans on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Less helpful for Maryland was Donta Scott's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Ohio State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Hoosiers by a score of 76-73. Ohio State was up 18 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite the defeat, Ohio State had strong showings from Jamison Battle, who scored 19 points, and Roddy Gayle Jr., who scored 19 points.

The Terrapins' loss dropped their record down to 13-10. As for the Buckeyes, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-10 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Maryland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Maryland came up short against the Buckeyes when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 73-62. Can Maryland avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio State and Maryland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.