Who's Playing
Maryland @ Ohio State
Current Records: Maryland 20-9; Ohio State 12-17
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Maryland Terrapins will be on the road. Maryland and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Value City Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Terrapins had enough points to win and then some against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, taking their game 75-59. Maryland got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jahmir Young (18), guard Donald Carey (13), forward Julian Reese (12), forward Donta Scott (11), and guard Hakim Hart (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which Julian Reese has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Fighting Illini typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday OSU proved too difficult a challenge. OSU strolled past Illinois with points to spare, taking the matchup 72-60. Ohio State's guard Bruce Thornton was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 20 points in addition to five rebounds.
The Terrapins are now 20-9 while the Buckeyes sit at 12-17. Maryland is 13-6 after wins this season, OSU 6-5.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Maryland have won nine out of their last 13 games against Ohio State.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Maryland 80 vs. Ohio State 73
- Feb 27, 2022 - Maryland 75 vs. Ohio State 60
- Feb 06, 2022 - Ohio State 82 vs. Maryland 67
- Feb 08, 2021 - Ohio State 73 vs. Maryland 65
- Feb 23, 2020 - Ohio State 79 vs. Maryland 72
- Jan 07, 2020 - Maryland 67 vs. Ohio State 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Maryland 72 vs. Ohio State 62
- Jan 18, 2019 - Maryland 75 vs. Ohio State 61
- Jan 11, 2018 - Ohio State 91 vs. Maryland 69
- Feb 11, 2017 - Maryland 86 vs. Ohio State 77
- Jan 31, 2017 - Maryland 77 vs. Ohio State 71
- Jan 31, 2016 - Maryland 66 vs. Ohio State 61
- Jan 16, 2016 - Maryland 100 vs. Ohio State 65