Who's Playing

Maryland @ Ohio State

Current Records: Maryland 20-9; Ohio State 12-17

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Maryland Terrapins will be on the road. Maryland and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Value City Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Terrapins had enough points to win and then some against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, taking their game 75-59. Maryland got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jahmir Young (18), guard Donald Carey (13), forward Julian Reese (12), forward Donta Scott (11), and guard Hakim Hart (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which Julian Reese has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Fighting Illini typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday OSU proved too difficult a challenge. OSU strolled past Illinois with points to spare, taking the matchup 72-60. Ohio State's guard Bruce Thornton was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 20 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Terrapins are now 20-9 while the Buckeyes sit at 12-17. Maryland is 13-6 after wins this season, OSU 6-5.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maryland have won nine out of their last 13 games against Ohio State.