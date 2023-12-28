Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 3-10, Oklahoma 10-1

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

The point spread may have favored Oklahoma last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 81-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tar Heels. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Oklahoma has scored all season.

Otega Oweh put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 23 points along with five rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Oklahoma struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 31% worse than the opposition, a fact Cent. Arkansas found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 65-54 to the Leathernecks.

The Sooners' loss dropped their record down to 10-1. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 3-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Oklahoma just can't miss this season, having made 50.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Cent. Arkansas, though, as they've only made 39.9% of their shots per game this season. Given Oklahoma's sizeable advantage in that area, Cent. Arkansas will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Oklahoma's way against Cent. Arkansas in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 as Oklahoma made off with a 87-66 win. With Oklahoma ahead 52-30 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

Oklahoma has won both of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last 8 years.