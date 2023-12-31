Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Oklahoma and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 32-28 lead against Monmouth.

If Oklahoma keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-1 in no time. On the other hand, Monmouth will have to make due with a 7-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Monmouth 7-5, Oklahoma 11-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Monmouth has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lloyd Noble Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Hawks beat the Jaspers by the very same score they won with last week: 77-71.

Meanwhile, the Sooners didn't have too much trouble with the Bears at home on Thursday as they won 88-72.

Oklahoma can attribute much of their success to Javian McCollum, who scored 23 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Jalon Moore, who scored 12 points along with nine rebounds.

The Hawks' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Sooners, their win bumped their record up to 11-1.

Monmouth is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Oklahoma is a big 23-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Sooners as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.