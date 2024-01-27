Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Oklahoma and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. Sitting on a score of 34-33, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Oklahoma came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Texas Tech 15-3, Oklahoma 15-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Lloyd Noble Center. Texas Tech will be strutting in after a win while Oklahoma will be stumbling in from a defeat.

After a disappointing 54 points in their last contest, Texas Tech made sure to put some points up on the board against BYU on Saturday. The Red Raiders came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 85-78. The win was all the more spectacular given Texas Tech was down 17 points with 6:41 left in the first half.

Texas Tech's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Pop Isaacs, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 4 assists. That's the first time this season that Isaacs scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Warren Washington, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Oklahoma last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They lost to the Longhorns at home by a decisive 75-60 margin. It was the first time this season that Oklahoma let down their fans at home.

Despite their defeat, Oklahoma saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalon Moore, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Red Raiders pushed their record up to 15-3 with that victory, which was their 11th straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.5 points per game. As for the Sooners, their loss ended a 12-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 15-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Texas Tech and Oklahoma are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Texas Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Texas Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Texas Tech's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs Oklahoma over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Oklahoma is a 3.5-point favorite against Texas Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma.