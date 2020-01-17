Oklahoma State vs. Baylor live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Baylor @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Baylor 14-1; Oklahoma State 9-7

What to Know

The #2 Baylor Bears will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road at noon ET on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Baylor is cruising in on a 13-game winning streak while Oklahoma State is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

The Bears didn't have too much trouble with the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday as they won 68-55. Four players on Baylor scored in the double digits: G Jared Butler (19), G Davion Mitchell (17), F Freddie Gillespie (14), and G Mark Vital (11).

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State lost to the Texas Longhorns by a decisive 76-64 margin. G Isaac Likekele had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-11, 9-point finish.

It was close but no cigar for Baylor as they fell 67-64 to Oklahoma State when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Can the Bears avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor have won seven out of their last eight games against Oklahoma State.