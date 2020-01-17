Oklahoma State vs. Baylor live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Baylor @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Baylor 14-1; Oklahoma State 9-7

What to Know

The #2 Baylor Bears will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road at noon ET on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Baylor is cruising in on a 13-game winning streak while Oklahoma State is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

The Bears didn't have too much trouble with the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday as they won 68-55. Four players on Baylor scored in the double digits: G Jared Butler (19), G Davion Mitchell (17), F Freddie Gillespie (14), and G Mark Vital (11).

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State lost to the Texas Longhorns by a decisive 76-64 margin. G Isaac Likekele had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-11, 9-point finish.

It was close but no cigar for Baylor as they fell 67-64 to Oklahoma State when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Can the Bears avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor have won seven out of their last eight games against Oklahoma State.

  • Mar 06, 2019 - Oklahoma State 67 vs. Baylor 64
  • Jan 14, 2019 - Baylor 73 vs. Oklahoma State 69
  • Feb 06, 2018 - Baylor 67 vs. Oklahoma State 56
  • Jan 15, 2018 - Baylor 76 vs. Oklahoma State 60
  • Feb 08, 2017 - Baylor 72 vs. Oklahoma State 69
  • Jan 07, 2017 - Baylor 61 vs. Oklahoma State 57
  • Jan 27, 2016 - Baylor 69 vs. Oklahoma State 65
  • Jan 05, 2016 - Baylor 79 vs. Oklahoma State 62
