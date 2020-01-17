Oklahoma State vs. Baylor live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor basketball game
Who's Playing
Baylor @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: Baylor 14-1; Oklahoma State 9-7
What to Know
The #2 Baylor Bears will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road at noon ET on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Baylor is cruising in on a 13-game winning streak while Oklahoma State is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
The Bears didn't have too much trouble with the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday as they won 68-55. Four players on Baylor scored in the double digits: G Jared Butler (19), G Davion Mitchell (17), F Freddie Gillespie (14), and G Mark Vital (11).
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State lost to the Texas Longhorns by a decisive 76-64 margin. G Isaac Likekele had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-11, 9-point finish.
It was close but no cigar for Baylor as they fell 67-64 to Oklahoma State when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Can the Bears avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Baylor have won seven out of their last eight games against Oklahoma State.
- Mar 06, 2019 - Oklahoma State 67 vs. Baylor 64
- Jan 14, 2019 - Baylor 73 vs. Oklahoma State 69
- Feb 06, 2018 - Baylor 67 vs. Oklahoma State 56
- Jan 15, 2018 - Baylor 76 vs. Oklahoma State 60
- Feb 08, 2017 - Baylor 72 vs. Oklahoma State 69
- Jan 07, 2017 - Baylor 61 vs. Oklahoma State 57
- Jan 27, 2016 - Baylor 69 vs. Oklahoma State 65
- Jan 05, 2016 - Baylor 79 vs. Oklahoma State 62
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Baylor's the top seed
A week of upsets has caused lots of shuffling in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket...
-
MSU vs. Wisconsin odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game 10,000...
-
Dayton vs. Saint Louis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Dayton vs. Saint Louis game 10,000...
-
Women's rankings: South Carolina No. 1
The Gamecocks are 16-1 and took the top spot away from Oregon State
-
Power rankings: Baylor jumps to No. 1
The Bears take over the No. 1 spot, while Florida State and Oregon jump up in wild week
-
Top 25 And 1: UK slips to No. 23
The Wildcats have three times as many losses to sub-100 KenPom teams as any other ranked school
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday