Who's Playing

Kansas @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Kansas 19-5; Oklahoma 12-12

What to Know

The #9 Kansas Jayhawks are 13-3 against the Oklahoma Sooners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Jayhawks and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 1 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. Kansas is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

Kansas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas Longhorns on Monday, winning 88-80. Five players on Kansas scored in the double digits: guard Gradey Dick (21), guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (17), guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (16), guard Joseph Yesufu (14), and forward KJ Adams Jr. (10).

Meanwhile, Oklahoma came up short against the Baylor Bears on Wednesday, falling 82-72. Guard Milos Uzan had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Kansas' win lifted them to 19-5 while Oklahoma's defeat dropped them down to 12-12. Gradey Dick will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 21 points on Monday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Oklahoma's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.34

Odds

The Jayhawks are a 3-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Kansas have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma.