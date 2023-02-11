Who's Playing
Kansas @ Oklahoma
Current Records: Kansas 19-5; Oklahoma 12-12
What to Know
The #9 Kansas Jayhawks are 13-3 against the Oklahoma Sooners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Jayhawks and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 1 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. Kansas is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
Kansas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas Longhorns on Monday, winning 88-80. Five players on Kansas scored in the double digits: guard Gradey Dick (21), guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (17), guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (16), guard Joseph Yesufu (14), and forward KJ Adams Jr. (10).
Meanwhile, Oklahoma came up short against the Baylor Bears on Wednesday, falling 82-72. Guard Milos Uzan had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Kansas' win lifted them to 19-5 while Oklahoma's defeat dropped them down to 12-12. Gradey Dick will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 21 points on Monday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Oklahoma's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: CBS
- Ticket Cost: $35.34
Odds
The Jayhawks are a 3-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Kansas have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Kansas 79 vs. Oklahoma 75
- Feb 12, 2022 - Kansas 71 vs. Oklahoma 69
- Jan 18, 2022 - Kansas 67 vs. Oklahoma 64
- Mar 11, 2021 - Kansas 69 vs. Oklahoma 62
- Jan 23, 2021 - Oklahoma 75 vs. Kansas 68
- Jan 09, 2021 - Kansas 63 vs. Oklahoma 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - Kansas 87 vs. Oklahoma 70
- Jan 14, 2020 - Kansas 66 vs. Oklahoma 52
- Mar 05, 2019 - Oklahoma 81 vs. Kansas 68
- Jan 02, 2019 - Kansas 70 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Feb 19, 2018 - Kansas 104 vs. Oklahoma 74
- Jan 23, 2018 - Oklahoma 85 vs. Kansas 80
- Feb 27, 2017 - Kansas 73 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Jan 10, 2017 - Kansas 81 vs. Oklahoma 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Kansas 76 vs. Oklahoma 72
- Jan 04, 2016 - Kansas 109 vs. Oklahoma 106