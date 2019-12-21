Oklahoma vs. UCF live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

UCF @ Oklahoma

Current Records: UCF 9-2; Oklahoma 7-3

What to Know

The UCF Knights have been homebodies their last four games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They and the Oklahoma Sooners will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. UCF is currently enjoying a six-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Knights didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 70-65 win. G Ceasar DeJesus (17 points) was the top scorer for the Knights.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma came up short against the Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday, falling 83-73. Despite Oklahoma's loss, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. F Brady Manek, who had 17 points in addition to seven boards, was the best among equals.

The Knights are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-5 against the spread.

UCF's victory lifted them to 9-2 while Oklahoma's defeat dropped them down to 7-3. We'll see if the Knights can repeat their recent success or if the Sooners bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Sooners are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.