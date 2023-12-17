Halftime Report

Ole Miss is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead California 46-35.

Ole Miss entered the match having won nine straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it ten, or will California step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: California 3-6, Ole Miss 9-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will take on the Ole Miss Rebels in a holiday battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Frost Bank Center. California is hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

California fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Butler on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 97-90 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Despite running the score up even higher than they did two weeks ago (84), California still had to take the loss.

Despite their defeat, California saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Keonte Kennedy, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Fardaws Aimaq, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-68 win over the Knights. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 138.5 point over/under.

Ole Miss relied on the efforts of TJ Caldwell, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds, and Allen Flanigan, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and five steals. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him.

The Golden Bears have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season. As for the Rebels, their victory bumped their record up to 9-0.

California is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: California is expected to win, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Ole Miss is a slight 2.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Ole Miss

Brandon Murray: gameTimeDecision (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for California