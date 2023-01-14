Who's Playing
Georgia @ Ole Miss
Current Records: Georgia 12-4; Ole Miss 8-8
What to Know
The Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. UGA should still be riding high after a victory, while the Rebels will be looking to get back in the win column.
Ole Miss came up short against the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday, falling 82-73. Ole Miss' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Matthew Murrell, who had 24 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, UGA beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 58-50 on Wednesday. Four players on UGA scored in the double digits: guard Terry Roberts (16), guard Justin Hill (12), center Braelen Bridges (11), and forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (10).
Ole Miss is now 8-8 while UGA sits at 12-4. UGA is 7-4 after wins this year, and Ole Miss is 2-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia have won six out of their last 11 games against Ole Miss.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Ole Miss 85 vs. Georgia 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgia 71 vs. Ole Miss 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Georgia 78 vs. Ole Miss 74
- Mar 11, 2020 - Georgia 81 vs. Ole Miss 63
- Jan 25, 2020 - Ole Miss 70 vs. Georgia 60
- Feb 23, 2019 - Ole Miss 72 vs. Georgia 71
- Feb 09, 2019 - Ole Miss 80 vs. Georgia 64
- Jan 03, 2018 - Georgia 71 vs. Ole Miss 60
- Jan 11, 2017 - Georgia 69 vs. Ole Miss 47
- Feb 27, 2016 - Georgia 80 vs. Ole Miss 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Ole Miss 72 vs. Georgia 71