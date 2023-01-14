Who's Playing

Georgia @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Georgia 12-4; Ole Miss 8-8

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. UGA should still be riding high after a victory, while the Rebels will be looking to get back in the win column.

Ole Miss came up short against the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday, falling 82-73. Ole Miss' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Matthew Murrell, who had 24 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, UGA beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 58-50 on Wednesday. Four players on UGA scored in the double digits: guard Terry Roberts (16), guard Justin Hill (12), center Braelen Bridges (11), and forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (10).

Ole Miss is now 8-8 while UGA sits at 12-4. UGA is 7-4 after wins this year, and Ole Miss is 2-5 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network
  • TV: SEC Network

Series History

Georgia have won six out of their last 11 games against Ole Miss.

  • Feb 19, 2022 - Ole Miss 85 vs. Georgia 68
  • Jan 30, 2021 - Georgia 71 vs. Ole Miss 61
  • Jan 16, 2021 - Georgia 78 vs. Ole Miss 74
  • Mar 11, 2020 - Georgia 81 vs. Ole Miss 63
  • Jan 25, 2020 - Ole Miss 70 vs. Georgia 60
  • Feb 23, 2019 - Ole Miss 72 vs. Georgia 71
  • Feb 09, 2019 - Ole Miss 80 vs. Georgia 64
  • Jan 03, 2018 - Georgia 71 vs. Ole Miss 60
  • Jan 11, 2017 - Georgia 69 vs. Ole Miss 47
  • Feb 27, 2016 - Georgia 80 vs. Ole Miss 66
  • Jan 09, 2016 - Ole Miss 72 vs. Georgia 71