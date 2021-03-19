The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET in a 2021 National Invitation Tournament first round matchup on Friday at Comerica Center. Louisiana Tech is 21-7, while Ole Miss is 16-11.

Ole Miss vs. Louisiana Tech spread: Ole Miss -3.5

Ole Miss vs. Louisiana Tech over-under: 129.5 points

Ole Miss vs. Louisiana Tech money line: Ole Miss -190, Louisiana Tech +160



What you need to know about Ole Miss

Ole Miss is making its 13th appearance in the NIT. The Rebels advanced to the quarterfinals in their last appearance in 2017 and have made it to the Final Four of this event twice. Ole Miss is 15-12 all-time in NIT play. The Rebels have has won eight of their last 11 games.

Ole Miss led the SEC in scoring defense (65.4) during conference play. The Rebels won all three games vs. ranked teams this season. Ole Miss has won eight of 13 all-time meetings with Louisiana Tech. Devontae Shuler was named First Team All-SEC. He leads the Rebels in scoring (15.3 per game) and assists (3.3 per game).

What you need to know about Louisiana Tech

The Bulldogs last appeared in the NIT in 2015 when they made it to the quarterfinals. This is the 10th time Louisiana Tech has participated in the tourney. The Bulldogs have a 12-9 all-time record in the NIT. Louisiana Tech has won 13 of its last 16 games.

Isaiah Crawford leads the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game. He is one of just two players in the nation shooting 50 percent from the field (min. 200 att.). Eric Konkol, who had his fifth 20-win season, was named Conference USA Coach of the Year. Kenneth Lofton Jr. (team-high 204 rebounds) was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year. Cobe Williams (27 steals) was named to the Conference USA All-Defensive Team.

