Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: South Dakota State 5-7; Oral Roberts 9-3

What to Know

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are 13-3 against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Jackrabbits and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. South Dakota State won both of their matches against Oral Roberts last season (82-76 and 106-102) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

South Dakota State took their contest against the Mount Marty Lancers last week by a conclusive 85-56 score.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Missouri State Bears 80-77. The Golden Eagles' forward Connor Vanover looked sharp as he had 19 points in addition to eight boards.

Their wins bumped the Jackrabbits to 5-7 and Oral Roberts to 9-3. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Jackrabbits, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Oral Roberts.