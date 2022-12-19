Who's Playing
South Dakota State @ Oral Roberts
Current Records: South Dakota State 5-7; Oral Roberts 9-3
What to Know
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are 13-3 against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Jackrabbits and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. South Dakota State won both of their matches against Oral Roberts last season (82-76 and 106-102) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
South Dakota State took their contest against the Mount Marty Lancers last week by a conclusive 85-56 score.
Meanwhile, Oral Roberts narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Missouri State Bears 80-77. The Golden Eagles' forward Connor Vanover looked sharp as he had 19 points in addition to eight boards.
Their wins bumped the Jackrabbits to 5-7 and Oral Roberts to 9-3. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Jackrabbits, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
South Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Oral Roberts.
- Feb 24, 2022 - South Dakota State 106 vs. Oral Roberts 102
- Dec 22, 2021 - South Dakota State 82 vs. Oral Roberts 76
- Mar 08, 2021 - Oral Roberts 90 vs. South Dakota State 88
- Feb 14, 2021 - South Dakota State 95 vs. Oral Roberts 80
- Feb 13, 2021 - Oral Roberts 103 vs. South Dakota State 86
- Jan 29, 2020 - South Dakota State 76 vs. Oral Roberts 61
- Jan 02, 2020 - South Dakota State 96 vs. Oral Roberts 79
- Jan 31, 2019 - South Dakota State 86 vs. Oral Roberts 80
- Jan 12, 2019 - South Dakota State 84 vs. Oral Roberts 65
- Feb 10, 2018 - South Dakota State 85 vs. Oral Roberts 75
- Jan 11, 2018 - South Dakota State 78 vs. Oral Roberts 75
- Feb 04, 2017 - South Dakota State 74 vs. Oral Roberts 67
- Jan 12, 2017 - Oral Roberts 94 vs. South Dakota State 88
- Mar 05, 2016 - South Dakota State 73 vs. Oral Roberts 70
- Feb 27, 2016 - South Dakota State 73 vs. Oral Roberts 65
- Jan 21, 2016 - South Dakota State 86 vs. Oral Roberts 74