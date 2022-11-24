Who's Playing

No. 8 Duke @ Oregon State

Current Records: Duke 4-1; Oregon State 3-1

What to Know

The #8 Duke Blue Devils will take on the Oregon State Beavers at 3 p.m. ET Thursday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Blue Devils will be strutting in after a win while Oregon State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Duke has more to be thankful for after their game against the Bellarmine Knights on Monday. Duke enjoyed a cozy 74-57 victory over Bellarmine. Duke's center Kyle Filipowski looked sharp as he had 18 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Beavers on Saturday, but luck did not. The contest between Oregon State and the Portland State Vikings was not particularly close, with Oregon State falling 79-66. A silver lining for Oregon State was the play of forward Glenn Taylor Jr., who had 25 points.

This next matchup looks promising for Duke, who are favored by a full 21 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Oregon State's loss took them down to 3-1 while Duke's win pulled them up to 4-1. A win for Oregon State would reverse both their bad luck and Duke's good luck. We'll see if the Beavers manage to pull off that tough task or if the Blue Devils keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon

Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 21-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.