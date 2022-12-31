Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ Pacific

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 11-4; Pacific 7-9

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions won both of their matches against the Pacific Tigers last season (90-77 and 86-66) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Lions and Pacific will face off in a West Coast battle at 5 p.m. ET at Spanos Center. Loyola Marymount will be strutting in after a victory while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Loyola Marymount ended the year with a bang, routing the Portland Pilots 92-72 on Thursday. Loyola Marymount got double-digit scores from four players: guard Justin Ahrens (18), forward Keli Leaupepe (16), guard Jalin Anderson (15), and guard Cam Shelton (15).

Meanwhile, Pacific suffered a grim 69-49 defeat to the Brigham Young Cougars on Thursday. Guard Keylan Boone (19 points) was the top scorer for Pacific.

Pacific's defeat took them down to 7-9 while Loyola Marymount's win pulled them up to 11-4. Cam Shelton will be someone to keep an eye on after he almost posted a triple-double on 15 points, 12 dimes, and nine boards on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Pacific's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Series History

Loyola Marymount have won nine out of their last 15 games against Pacific.