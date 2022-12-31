Who's Playing
Loyola Marymount @ Pacific
Current Records: Loyola Marymount 11-4; Pacific 7-9
What to Know
The Loyola Marymount Lions won both of their matches against the Pacific Tigers last season (90-77 and 86-66) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Lions and Pacific will face off in a West Coast battle at 5 p.m. ET at Spanos Center. Loyola Marymount will be strutting in after a victory while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.
Loyola Marymount ended the year with a bang, routing the Portland Pilots 92-72 on Thursday. Loyola Marymount got double-digit scores from four players: guard Justin Ahrens (18), forward Keli Leaupepe (16), guard Jalin Anderson (15), and guard Cam Shelton (15).
Meanwhile, Pacific suffered a grim 69-49 defeat to the Brigham Young Cougars on Thursday. Guard Keylan Boone (19 points) was the top scorer for Pacific.
Pacific's defeat took them down to 7-9 while Loyola Marymount's win pulled them up to 11-4. Cam Shelton will be someone to keep an eye on after he almost posted a triple-double on 15 points, 12 dimes, and nine boards on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Pacific's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California
Series History
Loyola Marymount have won nine out of their last 15 games against Pacific.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Loyola Marymount 86 vs. Pacific 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - Loyola Marymount 90 vs. Pacific 77
- Feb 19, 2022 - Pacific 69 vs. Loyola Marymount 68
- Feb 13, 2021 - Loyola Marymount 80 vs. Pacific 76
- Jan 16, 2021 - Pacific 58 vs. Loyola Marymount 49
- Feb 27, 2020 - Pacific 60 vs. Loyola Marymount 53
- Jan 30, 2020 - Pacific 62 vs. Loyola Marymount 50
- Feb 23, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 63 vs. Pacific 56
- Jan 31, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 60 vs. Pacific 42
- Feb 24, 2018 - Loyola Marymount 74 vs. Pacific 71
- Dec 30, 2017 - Pacific 88 vs. Loyola Marymount 82
- Feb 25, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 67 vs. Pacific 66
- Jan 26, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 79 vs. Pacific 73
- Feb 11, 2016 - Loyola Marymount 77 vs. Pacific 72
- Jan 09, 2016 - Pacific 60 vs. Loyola Marymount 58