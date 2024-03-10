Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Maryland 15-15, Penn State 14-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Maryland has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bryce Jordan Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The matchup between Maryland and Indiana on Sunday hardly resembled the 65-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Terrapins fell 83-78 to the Hoosiers. Maryland didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jahmir Young, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions came up short against the Golden Gophers on Saturday and fell 75-70. The defeat came about despite Penn State having been up 23 in the first half.

Like Maryland, Penn State lost despite seeing results from several players. Ace Baldwin Jr. led the charge by scoring 17 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Baldwin Jr. didn't help Penn State's cause all that much against Iowa last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. Puff Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

The Terrapins' loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 15-15. As for the Nittany Lions, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 14-16.

Maryland was able to grind out a solid victory over Penn State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 81-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Maryland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Penn State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.