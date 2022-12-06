Who's Playing

Nevada @ Pepperdine

Current Records: Nevada 7-2; Pepperdine 5-2

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves will play host again and welcome the Nevada Wolf Pack to Firestone Fieldhouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Waves are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Pepperdine proved too difficult a challenge. Pepperdine captured a comfortable 88-69 victory. Pepperdine's forward Maxwell Lewis was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 30 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Nevada and the Loyola Marymount Lions this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Nevada falling 64-52 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Kenan Blackshear had a rough night: he played for 32 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.

Pepperdine is now 5-2 while the Wolf Pack sit at 7-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Waves come into the contest boasting the 18th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.10%. But Nevada have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.80%, which places them 20th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.