Idaho Vandals @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Idaho 11-19, Portland State 16-14

After three games on the road, Portland State is heading back home. They and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at The Viking Pavilion. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Portland State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 73-61 to the Hornets. Portland State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Even though they lost, Portland State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Vandals suffered a grim 80-57 defeat to the Grizzlies on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Idaho in their matchups with the Grizzlies: they've now lost four in a row.

The Vikings dropped their record down to 16-14 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road. As for the Vandals, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Idaho, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Portland State's sizable advantage in that area, the Vandals will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Portland State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Portland State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Portland State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.