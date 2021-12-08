Who's Playing

Vermont @ Providence

Current Records: Vermont 6-3; Providence 8-1

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts will face off against the Providence Friars on the road at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dunkin' Donuts Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Catamounts and the Dartmouth Big Green last Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Vermont wrapped it up with an 83-65 win at home.

Meanwhile, the Friars didn't have too much trouble with the Rhode Island Rams at home this past Saturday as they won 66-52. Providence's forward Ed Croswell was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 15 rebounds and 13 points.

Vermont is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Vermont up to 6-3 and Providence to 8-1. Vermont is 2-3 after wins this year, the Friars 6-1.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Friars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Providence won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.

Nov 14, 2016 - Providence 80 vs. Vermont 58

Injury Report for Providence

Jared Bynum: Out (Foot)

Rafael Castro: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Vermont

No Injury Information