Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Purdue

Current Records: Rutgers 9-4; Purdue 13-0

What to Know

The #1 Purdue Boilermakers and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 2 at Mackey Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with RU winning the first 70-68 at home and the Boilermakers taking the second 84-72.

Purdue couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 82-49 stomp they got at home against the Florida A&M Rattlers this past Thursday. Purdue got double-digit scores from four players: guard Brandon Newman (18), center Zach Edey (14), forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (11), and forward Caleb Furst (10). That makes it five consecutive games in which Zach Edey has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, RU couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 90-57 stomp they got at home against the Coppin State Eagles this past Friday. It was another big night for RU's guard Cam Spencer, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points and seven assists.

The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped Purdue to 13-0 and the Scarlet Knights to 9-4. With both Purdue and RU swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Purdue have won seven out of their last 11 games against Rutgers.