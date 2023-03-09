Who's Playing

Marist @ Quinnipiac

Regular Season Records: Marist 11-19; Quinnipiac 20-11

The Marist Red Foxes haven't won a contest against the Quinnipiac Bobcats since Feb. 20 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Marist and Quinnipiac are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 9 at Boardwalk Hall in the second round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney. The Red Foxes aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Marist earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They captured a comfortable 61-50 win over the Manhattan Jaspers. The top scorer for Marist was Patrick Gardner (22 points).

Quinnipiac is hoping for another victory. They took down the Red Foxes 88-76 on Saturday.

Check back on MaxPreps.com to see if Marist can pick off the Bobcats as they join postseason play.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

The Bobcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Quinnipiac have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Marist.