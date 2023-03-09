Who's Playing
Marist @ Quinnipiac
Regular Season Records: Marist 11-19; Quinnipiac 20-11
What to Know
The Marist Red Foxes haven't won a contest against the Quinnipiac Bobcats since Feb. 20 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Marist and Quinnipiac are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 9 at Boardwalk Hall in the second round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney. The Red Foxes aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Marist earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They captured a comfortable 61-50 win over the Manhattan Jaspers. The top scorer for Marist was Patrick Gardner (22 points).
Quinnipiac is hoping for another victory. They took down the Red Foxes 88-76 on Saturday.
Check back on MaxPreps.com to see if Marist can pick off the Bobcats as they join postseason play.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Quinnipiac have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Marist.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Quinnipiac 88 vs. Marist 76
- Jan 31, 2023 - Quinnipiac 72 vs. Marist 66
- Mar 08, 2022 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. Marist 52
- Feb 20, 2022 - Marist 67 vs. Quinnipiac 66
- Jan 28, 2022 - Quinnipiac 94 vs. Marist 87
- Mar 01, 2021 - Marist 65 vs. Quinnipiac 52
- Feb 28, 2021 - Marist 76 vs. Quinnipiac 67
- Mar 01, 2020 - Quinnipiac 71 vs. Marist 52
- Jan 03, 2020 - Quinnipiac 63 vs. Marist 58
- Feb 15, 2019 - Marist 63 vs. Quinnipiac 61
- Jan 25, 2019 - Quinnipiac 92 vs. Marist 78
- Jan 25, 2018 - Quinnipiac 85 vs. Marist 77
- Jan 10, 2018 - Quinnipiac 80 vs. Marist 79
- Feb 23, 2017 - Marist 87 vs. Quinnipiac 74
- Dec 04, 2016 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. Marist 63
- Feb 26, 2016 - Marist 91 vs. Quinnipiac 77
- Feb 04, 2016 - Quinnipiac 79 vs. Marist 53