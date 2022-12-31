Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ Radford

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-9; Radford 6-8

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders will be returning home after a five-game road trip. The Highlanders and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Dedmon Center. Radford is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Radford lost a heartbreaker to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. It was close but no cigar for Radford as they fell 62-58 to UNC-Asheville.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian was able to grind out a solid victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels on Thursday, winning 82-72.

The Highlanders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Presbyterian's win lifted them to 5-9 while Radford's loss dropped them down to 6-8. We'll see if the Blue Hose can repeat their recent success or if Radford bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Radford have won nine out of their last 13 games against Presbyterian.