Who's Playing
Presbyterian @ Radford
Current Records: Presbyterian 5-9; Radford 6-8
What to Know
The Radford Highlanders will be returning home after a five-game road trip. The Highlanders and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Dedmon Center. Radford is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Radford lost a heartbreaker to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. It was close but no cigar for Radford as they fell 62-58 to UNC-Asheville.
Meanwhile, Presbyterian was able to grind out a solid victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels on Thursday, winning 82-72.
The Highlanders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Presbyterian's win lifted them to 5-9 while Radford's loss dropped them down to 6-8. We'll see if the Blue Hose can repeat their recent success or if Radford bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Highlanders are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Radford have won nine out of their last 13 games against Presbyterian.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Presbyterian 78 vs. Radford 70
- Dec 31, 2020 - Presbyterian 65 vs. Radford 63
- Dec 30, 2020 - Radford 71 vs. Presbyterian 65
- Feb 13, 2020 - Radford 81 vs. Presbyterian 71
- Jan 18, 2020 - Radford 75 vs. Presbyterian 64
- Mar 07, 2019 - Radford 84 vs. Presbyterian 76
- Jan 12, 2019 - Radford 79 vs. Presbyterian 77
- Feb 18, 2018 - Radford 74 vs. Presbyterian 68
- Dec 30, 2017 - Radford 78 vs. Presbyterian 62
- Feb 23, 2017 - Radford 59 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Jan 07, 2017 - Radford 76 vs. Presbyterian 63
- Mar 03, 2016 - Presbyterian 65 vs. Radford 64
- Jan 16, 2016 - Presbyterian 69 vs. Radford 68