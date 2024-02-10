Halftime Report

Rice fell flat on their face against the Mustangs last Wednesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Rice has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulls 38-25.

Rice came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Rice Owls

Current Records: South Florida 16-5, Rice 9-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the South Florida Bulls and the Rice Owls are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Tudor Fieldhouse. South Florida is coming into the match hot, having won their last eight games.

Last Tuesday, the Bulls sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-69 win over the 49ers. The win was all the more spectacular given South Florida was down 17 points with 4:45 left in the first half.

Among those leading the charge was Selton Miguel, who scored 22 points along with five assists. He didn't help South Florida's cause all that much against the Mean Green on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, Rice managed to keep up with the Mustangs until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. It's going to take some time for the Owls to recover from the 95-69 bruising that the Mustangs dished out on Wednesday.

Rice's loss came about despite a quality game from Alem Huseinovic, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 0 assists. Huseinovic didn't help Rice's cause all that much against the Roadrunners on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Less helpful for Rice was Travis Evee's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Bulls pushed their record up to 16-5 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.4 points per game. As for the Owls, their loss dropped their record down to 9-14.

Looking forward to Saturday, South Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

South Florida was able to grind out a solid victory over the Owls when the teams last played back in January, winning 81-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Florida since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

South Florida is a 3.5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.