Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Rice Owls

Current Records: South Florida 16-5, Rice 9-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the South Florida Bulls and the Rice Owls are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Tudor Fieldhouse. South Florida is coming into the match hot, having won their last eight games.

Last Tuesday, the Bulls sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-69 win over the 49ers. The win was all the more spectacular given South Florida was down 17 points with 4:45 left in the first half.

Among those leading the charge was Selton Miguel, who scored 22 points along with five assists. He didn't help South Florida's cause all that much against the Mean Green on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, Rice managed to keep up with the Mustangs until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. It's going to take some time for the Owls to recover from the 95-69 bruising that the Mustangs dished out on Wednesday.

Rice's loss came about despite a quality game from Alem Huseinovic, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 0 assists. Huseinovic didn't help Rice's cause all that much against the Roadrunners on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Less helpful for Rice was Travis Evee's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Bulls pushed their record up to 16-5 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.4 points per game. As for the Owls, their loss dropped their record down to 9-14.

South Florida beat the Owls 81-73 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Florida since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.