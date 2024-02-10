Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: La Salle 11-12, Richmond 16-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

La Salle has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored La Salle on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 102-84 fall against the Billikens. La Salle has not had much luck with the Billikens recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Khalil Brantley, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Rokas Jocius, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of 11 wins, Richmond's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 63-52 to the Rams. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Richmond has scored all season.

Like La Salle, Richmond lost despite seeing results from several players. Dji Bailey led the charge by scoring ten points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Explorers' loss was their sixth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 11-12. As for the Spiders, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La Salle haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Richmond (currently ranked third in turnovers per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 8.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

La Salle beat the Spiders 68-62 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for La Salle since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Richmond has won 7 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.