Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 18-11, Richmond 22-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Richmond Spiders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at Robins Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Saint Joseph's proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Rams by a score of 82-69.

Saint Joseph's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kacper Klaczek, who scored 16 points along with six assists and six rebounds. Klaczek didn't help Saint Joseph's cause all that much against the Rams on Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Erik Reynolds II, who scored 14 points along with five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Richmond entered their tilt with the Rams with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Spiders skirted past the Rams 79-76. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Richmond has posted since January 16th.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Richmond to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jordan King, who scored 27 points. DeLonnie Hunt was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with three steals.

The Hawks pushed their record up to 18-11 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.7 points per game. As for the Spiders, they are on a roll lately: they've won 17 of their last 19 games, which provided a nice bump to their 22-7 record this season.

Saint Joseph's strolled past the Spiders when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a score of 83-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Joseph's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Saint Joseph's has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Richmond.