Who's Playing
Clev. State Vikings @ Robert Morris Colonials
Current Records: Clev. State 16-12, Robert Morris 10-18
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Clev. State is 8-0 against the Colonials since November of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
While it was all tied up 33-33 at halftime, Clev. State was not quite the Norse's equal in the second half on Thursday. The Vikings fell just short of the Norse by a score of 75-73.
Meanwhile, after a 87-72 finish the last time they played, Robert Morris and the Golden Grizzlies decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Colonials' painful 63-43 loss to the Golden Grizzlies on Thursday might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Robert Morris has scored all season.
The Vikings' loss dropped their record down to 16-12. As for the Colonials, they are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 10-18.
Clev. State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Colonials in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 66-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clev. State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Clev. State has won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last 5 years.
- Jan 28, 2024 - Clev. State 66 vs. Robert Morris 64
- Mar 02, 2023 - Clev. State 75 vs. Robert Morris 70
- Feb 10, 2023 - Clev. State 57 vs. Robert Morris 55
- Dec 31, 2022 - Clev. State 63 vs. Robert Morris 54
- Mar 03, 2022 - Clev. State 83 vs. Robert Morris 67
- Jan 23, 2022 - Clev. State 75 vs. Robert Morris 68
- Jan 07, 2022 - Clev. State 78 vs. Robert Morris 77
- Nov 30, 2019 - Clev. State 70 vs. Robert Morris 59