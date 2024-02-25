Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Clev. State 16-12, Robert Morris 10-18

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Clev. State is 8-0 against the Colonials since November of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

While it was all tied up 33-33 at halftime, Clev. State was not quite the Norse's equal in the second half on Thursday. The Vikings fell just short of the Norse by a score of 75-73.

Meanwhile, after a 87-72 finish the last time they played, Robert Morris and the Golden Grizzlies decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Colonials' painful 63-43 loss to the Golden Grizzlies on Thursday might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Robert Morris has scored all season.

The Vikings' loss dropped their record down to 16-12. As for the Colonials, they are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 10-18.

Clev. State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Colonials in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 66-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clev. State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Clev. State has won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last 5 years.