Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Milwaukee 12-12, Robert Morris 9-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Robert Morris will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. Robert Morris has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Robert Morris fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Phoenix on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 81-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Phoenix. Robert Morris didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee also fell in overtime action on Thursday. They fell 97-85 to the Penguins. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Colonials have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-15 record this season. As for the Panthers, their loss dropped their record down to 12-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Robert Morris hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Milwaukee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Robert Morris couldn't quite finish off the Panthers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 and fell 78-75. Will Robert Morris have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Robert Morris and Milwaukee both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.